Women Ombudsman calls for awareness drive against gender harassment

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :Provincial Ombudsman for Women Sabira islam on Monday had called on Balochistan High Court Bar Association's (BHCBA) President Abdul Majeed Kakar agreeing to implement the Anti-Harassment Ordinance 2016.

They also agreed to increase awareness campaign to prevent gender-based harassment in Balochistan for provision of conducive working environment to women.

Rashid-ur-Rehman Advocate, Manzoor Baloch Advocate in the High Court of Balochistan were also present on the occasion.

Whereas, the Bar Association assured Women's Ombudsman Sabira Islam that the lawyers would extend all possible cooperation for the implementation of anti-harassment laws in the province.

They also pledged to play a key role in providing legal assistance to the victims of harassment.

Thanking the High Court Bar Association, Sabira Islam said that the cooperation of lawyers in litigating harassment case was satisfactory.

She also met ex, Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai, former Judge Justice (retd) Kailash Nath Kohli, Justice (retd) Ahmed Khan Lashari and Shaukat Rakhshani Advocate and apprised them of the steps taken for anti-harassment in Balochistan.