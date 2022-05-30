UrduPoint.com

Women Ombudsman Calls For Awareness Drive Against Gender Harassment

Muhammad Irfan Published May 30, 2022 | 11:38 PM

Women Ombudsman calls for awareness drive against gender harassment

Provincial Ombudsman for Women Sabira Islam on Monday had called on Balochistan High Court Bar Association's (BHCBA) President Abdul Majeed Kakar agreeing to implement the Anti-Harassment Ordinance 2016

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :Provincial Ombudsman for Women Sabira islam on Monday had called on Balochistan High Court Bar Association's (BHCBA) President Abdul Majeed Kakar agreeing to implement the Anti-Harassment Ordinance 2016.

They also agreed to increase awareness campaign to prevent gender-based harassment in Balochistan for provision of conducive working environment to women.

Rashid-ur-Rehman Advocate, Manzoor Baloch Advocate in the High Court of Balochistan were also present on the occasion.

Whereas, the Bar Association assured Women's Ombudsman Sabira Islam that the lawyers would extend all possible cooperation for the implementation of anti-harassment laws in the province.

They also pledged to play a key role in providing legal assistance to the victims of harassment.

Thanking the High Court Bar Association, Sabira Islam said that the cooperation of lawyers in litigating harassment case was satisfactory.

She also met ex, Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai, former Judge Justice (retd) Kailash Nath Kohli, Justice (retd) Ahmed Khan Lashari and Shaukat Rakhshani Advocate and apprised them of the steps taken for anti-harassment in Balochistan.

Related Topics

Balochistan Governor Lawyers Virat Kohli Amanullah Khan Women 2016 All Court

Recent Stories

Over 3000 drivers arrested for violating one-way r ..

Over 3000 drivers arrested for violating one-way rule

56 seconds ago
 Syria Accuses Turkey of Ethnic Cleansing on Syrian ..

Syria Accuses Turkey of Ethnic Cleansing on Syrian Territory Under Guise of Oper ..

57 seconds ago
 First In-Person Meeting of US, Chinese Top Defense ..

First In-Person Meeting of US, Chinese Top Defense Officials May Be Held in June ..

1 minute ago
 US' Austin Says International Order Now Under Atta ..

US' Austin Says International Order Now Under Attack

1 minute ago
 Balochistan spokesperson lauds over 60 pc turnout ..

Balochistan spokesperson lauds over 60 pc turnout in LG polls

5 minutes ago
 Exhibition "Day of Gratitude" concludes at Alhamra ..

Exhibition "Day of Gratitude" concludes at Alhamra

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.