“Women On Wheel” Project Initiated In Rawalpindi

Muhammad Irfan Published October 17, 2023 | 04:50 PM

“Women on Wheel” project initiated in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) On the special orders of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Taimoor Khan, the “Women on Wheel” project was initiated here on Tuesday.

According to a CTP spokesman, motorcycle training for women has been started since July 2023 and a driving school has also been established for them.

Training courses are ongoing in Police Lines Rawalpindi under the supervision of female experts and professional driving instructors.

On the occasion, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Taimoor Khan said that the aim of the “Women on Wheel project was to empower women so that they can play a positive role in society whereas, 40 women have successfully completed their driving course since July, he added.

