'Women On Wheels' Project Revived; 1.27 Bln Allocated For Women Development In Budget 2022-23

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 15, 2022 | 09:38 PM

The Punjab government has allocated 1.27 billion rupees for the Women Development Department for various projects in the provincial budget 2022-23

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :The Punjab government has allocated 1.27 billion rupees for the Women Development Department for various projects in the provincial budget 2022-23.

Provincial Finance Minister Awais Leghari, in his budget speech at Aiwan-e-Iqbal, here on Wednesday said the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) government has always taken revolutionary steps for welfare of women, adding, "Women make up more than half of country's population and we must provide them opportunities to be part of national mainstream." He said scooties will be provided to the teachers, lady health visitors (LHVs) and female polio workers to facilitate them in transportation under the 'Women on Wheels' project during 2022-23.

He said 'Violence against Women Centers' were set-up during the previous regime of the PML-N, and the first such center was established in Multan, adding that three more centers will be set-up in three other districts during the fiscal year 2022-23.

Leghari said 600 million rupees have been set aside for the construction of women hostels in Vehari, Muzaffargarh and Rahim Yar Khan, adding that these women hostels will create ease for the professional women who live far away from their homes.

