Open Menu

Women On Wheels: Scooty Trend Sweeps The Capital

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 21, 2025 | 03:20 PM

Women on wheels: Scooty trend sweeps the capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) Scooties have become an increasingly popular mode of transportation among women of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, offering a convenient, affordable, and empowering mode to commute to work. With increasing financial independence, rising living costs and inflation, women were turning to scooties as a reliable mode of transportation.

Today, it is a common sight to see working women and students zipping around on two-wheelers, effortlessly navigating their daily commutes as a cheaper and easier way of transportation.

Sania who confidently rides scooty from her home in Rawalpindi Sadar to workplace Islamabad said "My scooty is perfect for running and commuting to work. It's so convenient and saves me so much time and money!". She said that my scooty makes me feel empowered and strong.

I love the sense of freedom it gives me!". Aneeta a house wife said that "I use my scooty to take my kids to school and pick up groceries.". She added that she cannot afford a car, as she is the breadwinner of family and scooty is a more affordable and accessible option for her.

Another commuter Sara jhangir said that "For me, mornings can be chaotic and relying on public transportation can be a hassle. But with my scooty, I have found a game-changer. It's a huge relief to have a reliable and convenient mode of transportation that gets me where I need to go quickly and stress-free."

She also mentioned that scooties require less maintenance than cars, making them a cost-effective option for women.

Scooties provide women with the freedom to travel wherever they want, whenever they want, without depending on public transportation or others,she added.

Recent Stories

Hamdan Foundation announces winners of its educati ..

Hamdan Foundation announces winners of its educational awards

10 minutes ago
 Beirut Airport receives 23rd relief plane carrying ..

Beirut Airport receives 23rd relief plane carrying 35 tonnes of medical supplies ..

40 minutes ago
 Second International Orthopedic Congress concludes ..

Second International Orthopedic Congress concludes in Fujairah

55 minutes ago
 Rumours of relationship between Sania Mirza, Adil ..

Rumours of relationship between Sania Mirza, Adil Sajan go viral on social media

1 hour ago
 “For God’s sake, leave us alone,” says Karee ..

“For God’s sake, leave us alone,” says Kareena, lashing out photographers

1 hour ago
 M42 to lead strategic discussions at Arab Health 2 ..

M42 to lead strategic discussions at Arab Health 2025

1 hour ago
Arabian Horse Race to kick off tomorrow in Al Dhaf ..

Arabian Horse Race to kick off tomorrow in Al Dhafra

1 hour ago
 Egypt’s Civil Aviation Minister, UAE delegation ..

Egypt’s Civil Aviation Minister, UAE delegation discuss boosting cooperation

1 hour ago
 Fire at ski resort in Türkiye leaves 10 dead, 32 ..

Fire at ski resort in Türkiye leaves 10 dead, 32 injured

2 hours ago
 ADEK launches ‘Become a Teacher' initiative

ADEK launches ‘Become a Teacher' initiative

2 hours ago
 Sharjah’s free zones attract over 1,600 internat ..

Sharjah’s free zones attract over 1,600 international companies in 2024

2 hours ago
 TRENDS participates in Davos in Switzerland

TRENDS participates in Davos in Switzerland

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan