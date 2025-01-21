Women on wheels: Scooty trend sweeps the capital

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) Scooties have become an increasingly popular mode of transportation among women of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, offering a convenient, affordable, and empowering mode to commute to work. With increasing financial independence, rising living costs and inflation, women were turning to scooties as a reliable mode of transportation.

Today, it is a common sight to see working women and students zipping around on two-wheelers, effortlessly navigating their daily commutes as a cheaper and easier way of transportation.

Sania who confidently rides scooty from her home in Rawalpindi Sadar to workplace Islamabad said "My scooty is perfect for running and commuting to work. It's so convenient and saves me so much time and money!". She said that my scooty makes me feel empowered and strong.

I love the sense of freedom it gives me!". Aneeta a house wife said that "I use my scooty to take my kids to school and pick up groceries.". She added that she cannot afford a car, as she is the breadwinner of family and scooty is a more affordable and accessible option for her.

Another commuter Sara jhangir said that "For me, mornings can be chaotic and relying on public transportation can be a hassle. But with my scooty, I have found a game-changer. It's a huge relief to have a reliable and convenient mode of transportation that gets me where I need to go quickly and stress-free."

She also mentioned that scooties require less maintenance than cars, making them a cost-effective option for women.

Scooties provide women with the freedom to travel wherever they want, whenever they want, without depending on public transportation or others,she added.