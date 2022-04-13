Women organizations urge awareness for inheritance laws

UrduPoint.com

Published April 13, 2022

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) :Three major organizations working on women rights in Balochistan on Wednesday called for creating awareness regarding the rights of women in inheritance guaranteed by the Sharia.

"There is dire need to implement existing laws of inheritance in order to ensure women are not deprived of this right protected both by the constitution of Pakistan and Sharia," said the participants of consultative meeting jointly organized by the Women's Parliamentary Caucus, Provincial Ombudsman for Women and Commission on Status of Women here.

During the discussion, Parliamentary Secretary Law and Parliamentary Affairs and chairperson Women's Parliamentary Caucus Dr Rubaba Buledi, Provincial Ombudsperson Balochistan on protection against harassment of women at workplace Sabira islam Advocate and Chairperson Commission on status of women Fauzia Shaheen expressed their concern over the neglect of women in the law of inheritance.

They said that implementation on the existing law would help ensure women receive their due rights in its true spirit.

"Most people are unaware about the penalty of violating the law of inheritance," they said, recalling that a person violating inheritance law may suffer ten years in prison, if contested by the victim in the court of law.

