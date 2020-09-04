UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Women Parliamentarian Caucus Amends Rules

Umer Jamshaid 38 seconds ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 10:45 PM

Women Parliamentarian Caucus amends rules

Women Parliamentarians Caucus held in collaboration with UNDP agreed on Friday to amend the rules of WPC

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :Women Parliamentarians Caucus held in collaboration with UNDP agreed on Friday to amend the rules of WPC.

According to the statements issued by WPC, Parliamentary Secretary Health and former Vice Chairperson WPC, Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi chaired the meeting also attended by Women MPA including Bushra Rind, Zeenat Shahwani Advocate, Zubaida, Bano Khalil, Fareeda Rind and Shahina Kakar.

Secretary Balochistan Assembly Tahir Shah Kakar and representative of UNDP Dawood Nanghial were also present.

During the Women Parliamentary Caucus, the rules were approved and participants agreed to further verify the same from the patron (Speaker) Balochistan Assembly.

After approval from the Speaker, the amended rules would be tabled on the floor of the house on 8th Sep 2020 during upcoming Balochistan Assembly session.

"These officially notified rules will be the role model for other assemblies," Parliamentary Secretary Health said while talking to the participants of the meeting.

She noted that after notification, the election for new chairperson will be held by secretary assembly as specified in the attached rules.

ask.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Balochistan Same Women 2020 Undp From

Recent Stories

Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit ..

1 minute ago

Amman to rejoin Emirates network from 8 September

1 hour ago

UAE flies second batch of medical aid to Syria in ..

2 hours ago

Nasdaq tumbles again despite better US labor data

37 seconds ago

Demands That Russia Must Probe Navalny Case Inappr ..

41 seconds ago

Scouts play important role during emergencies, war ..

44 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.