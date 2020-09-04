Women Parliamentarian Caucus amends rules

Women Parliamentarians Caucus held in collaboration with UNDP agreed on Friday to amend the rules of WPC

According to the statements issued by WPC, Parliamentary Secretary Health and former Vice Chairperson WPC, Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi chaired the meeting also attended by Women MPA including Bushra Rind, Zeenat Shahwani Advocate, Zubaida, Bano Khalil, Fareeda Rind and Shahina Kakar.

Secretary Balochistan Assembly Tahir Shah Kakar and representative of UNDP Dawood Nanghial were also present.

During the Women Parliamentary Caucus, the rules were approved and participants agreed to further verify the same from the patron (Speaker) Balochistan Assembly.

After approval from the Speaker, the amended rules would be tabled on the floor of the house on 8th Sep 2020 during upcoming Balochistan Assembly session.

"These officially notified rules will be the role model for other assemblies," Parliamentary Secretary Health said while talking to the participants of the meeting.

She noted that after notification, the election for new chairperson will be held by secretary assembly as specified in the attached rules.

