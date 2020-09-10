UrduPoint.com
Women Parliamentarians Acknowledge Jinnah's Determination

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 05:45 PM

Women parliamentarians acknowledge Jinnah's determination

Women Parliamentarians here on Thursday acknowledged the determined efforts of Quaid-e- Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah in connection with the death anniversary of Jinnah to be marked on Friday (September 11)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Women Parliamentarians here on Thursday acknowledged the determined efforts of Quaid-e- Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah in connection with the death anniversary of Jinnah to be marked on Friday (September 11).

The nation marked Quaid death anniversary with traditional zeal and paid tribute for his struggle and sacrifices during Pakistan movement.

Secretary Women Parliamentary Caucus, MNA Munaza Hassan talking to APP said nation celebrated Jinnah's death anniversary in a befitting manner.

She said special tribute paid to him adding that September 11 a special day which marked with national fervour.

Senator Najma Hameed said that the nation pledged to redouble efforts for the progress and prosperity of the country.

She said all celebrations on September 11 should be dedicated to Jinnah.

Parliamentary Secretary National History and Literary Heritage Ghazala Saifi said that Pakistan is great blessing of Allah Almighty for which our Quaid had given unprecedented sacrifices.

She said that nation marked death anniversary with renewed pledge to work with the true spirit.

