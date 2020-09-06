Women parliamentarians celebrate Defence Day with traditional zeal

ISLAMABAD, Sep 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :Women Parliamentarians on Sunday pledged that the nation marked Pakistan Defence Day with traditional zeal and paid tribute to all the three forces' heroes for their struggle and sacrifices in the war of 1965.

Secretary Women Parliamentary Caucus, MNA Munaza Hassan talking to APP said that the nation celebrated Defence Day in a befitting manner.

She said special tribute paid to the national heroes and martyred on the day.

She said that September 6 was a special day which marked with national fervour.

Senator Najma Hameed said that the nation pledged to redouble efforts for the progress and prosperity of the country.

She said all celebrations on September 6 should be dedicated to the martyred and national heroes.

Parliamentary Secretary National History and Literary Heritage Ghazala Saifi said that Pakistan is great blessing of Allah Almighty for which our national armed forces heroes had given unprecedented sacrifices.

She said that nation marked Defence Day with renewed pledge to work with the true spirit.