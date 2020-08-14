Women parliamentarians celebrates Independence Day with traditional zeal

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :Women Parliamentarians on Friday pledged that the nation marked Independence Day with traditional zeal and paid tribute to our forefathers for their struggle and sacrifices.

Secretary Women Parliamentary Caucus, MNA Munaza Hassan talking to APP said that the nation celebrated Independence Day in a befitting manner.

She said special tribute paid to the national heroes and martyred on the day.

She said that August 14 was a special day which marked with national fervour.

Senator Najma Hameed said that the nation pledged to redouble efforts for the progress and prosperity of the country.

She said celebrations should be dedicated to the martyred and national heroes.

Parliamentary Secretary National History and Literary Heritage Ghazala Saifi said that Pakistan is blessing of Allah Almighty for the creation of which our forefathers gave unprecedented sacrifices.

She said that nation marked Independence Day with renewed pledge to work with the spirit of Pakistan Movement to make the country a true welfare state.