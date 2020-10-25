UrduPoint.com
Women Parliamentarians Condemn Indian Brutalities In IIOJK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 25th October 2020 | 01:50 PM

Women parliamentarians condemn Indian brutalities in IIOJK

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :Women parliamentarians in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Sunday strongly condemned the Indian brutalities and violence in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and demanded of the world organizations to pressurize India to stop human rights violations.

Talking to APP regarding Kashmir Black Day, Pakistan Peoples' Party's (PPP) woman legislator Nigat Orakzai said that the brutalities of Indian forces in IIOJK have made miserable the lives of Kashmiris.

She said that the brutalities and atrocities being committed in IIOJK against the innocent Kashmiris have exposed Indian government but unfortunately none of human organization took notice so far.

Nighat Orakzai lamented that implantation of resolutions passed by United Nation (UN) to conduct a plebiscite in occupied valley India has abolished the status of IIOJK.

She urged Muslim countries as well as world organization to pressurize India to stop human rights violations in IIOJK.

"Kasmiri people are facing all kinds of cruelties, violence and infringement of basic human rights from last 70 years" "Indian occupational forces were using sexual violence, rape and molestation against women and children" Pakistani people fully support innocent Kashmiris who were under continuous curfew for the last seven decades,said Nigat Orakzai.

Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) woman legislator Rehana Ismail said Kashmir has become the land of a war. She said that it was a sheer violation of international human rights laws and UN Security Council resolutions.

"On 5 August 2019, the Government of India revoked the special status granted under Article 370 of the Indian Constitution to Jammu and Kashmir which is clear violation of UN resolutions".

She said that Pakistan utilizing all diplomatic channels to condemned the Indian atrocities in IIOJK and suggested Pakistani government to strengthen more foreign policies to defeat Indian brutalities in occupied valley.

She said "Pakistan is peaceful country and wanted to resolve Kashmir issue according to the aspirations of the Kashmiri people and the UN resolutions."

