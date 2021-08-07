UrduPoint.com

Women Parliamentarians Delegation Visits Deyaar Resort Project

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 07th August 2021 | 10:35 PM

Women parliamentarians delegation visits Deyaar Resort project

A four-member delegation of women parliamentarian Saturday visited Deyaar Resort project at Dhirkot township of Bagh district in Azad Jammu & Kashmir

MUZAFFARABAD:, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :A four-member delegation of women parliamentarian Saturday visited Deyaar Resort project at Dhirkot township of Bagh district in Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

The delegation comprising including MNA Dr.Sema Bukhari, MNA Wajiha Akram, MNA Shahida Rehmani, MNA Shams-U-Nisa and Senator Sana Jamali.

According the details, the Deyaar Resort project to provide the tourists and visitors quality boarding and lodging facilities on modern lines at Dhirkot township some 20 km away from the East of AJK capital Muzaffarabad.

The project Manager Ubaid-ur-Rehman giving briefing to the women parliamentarians said that the project aims to provide five star like facilities to foreign and national tourists in side areas of Bagh district.

The delegation lauded the project facilities and urged the investors and organizers to come up with such projects in other parts of Azad Kashmir and provide job opportunities to the locals.

The parliamentarians also visited the different departments including the IT department of the Diyaar Resots project.

Related Topics

Job Jammu Muzaffarabad Bagh Azad Jammu And Kashmir Women From

Recent Stories

Need stressed for religious harmony, brotherhood i ..

Need stressed for religious harmony, brotherhood in Muharram

1 minute ago
 French Police Pepper Spray Protesters Against Sani ..

French Police Pepper Spray Protesters Against Sanitary Passes During Clashes in ..

1 minute ago
 Malcom hits extra-time winner as Brazil retain Oly ..

Malcom hits extra-time winner as Brazil retain Olympic crown

1 minute ago
 Australia beat Bangladesh by three wickets in 4th ..

Australia beat Bangladesh by three wickets in 4th T20

1 minute ago
 England captain Root eyes a hundred as England los ..

England captain Root eyes a hundred as England lose wickets in first Test agains ..

35 minutes ago
 11,000 children to be vaccinated against polio vir ..

11,000 children to be vaccinated against polio virus

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.