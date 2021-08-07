Women parliamentarians delegation visits Deyaar Resort project

A four-member delegation of women parliamentarian Saturday visited Deyaar Resort project at Dhirkot township of Bagh district in Azad Jammu & Kashmir

MUZAFFARABAD:, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :A four-member delegation of women parliamentarian Saturday visited Deyaar Resort project at Dhirkot township of Bagh district in Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

The delegation comprising including MNA Dr.Sema Bukhari, MNA Wajiha Akram, MNA Shahida Rehmani, MNA Shams-U-Nisa and Senator Sana Jamali.

According the details, the Deyaar Resort project to provide the tourists and visitors quality boarding and lodging facilities on modern lines at Dhirkot township some 20 km away from the East of AJK capital Muzaffarabad.

The project Manager Ubaid-ur-Rehman giving briefing to the women parliamentarians said that the project aims to provide five star like facilities to foreign and national tourists in side areas of Bagh district.

The delegation lauded the project facilities and urged the investors and organizers to come up with such projects in other parts of Azad Kashmir and provide job opportunities to the locals.

The parliamentarians also visited the different departments including the IT department of the Diyaar Resots project.