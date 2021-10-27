Women parliamentarians’ express satisfaction over performance of gender-protection unit

A delegation of women parliamentarian Wednesday visited gender protection unit, established at police facilitation centre sector F-6 to respond the victims of gender-based violence

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021) A delegation of women parliamentarian Wednesday visited gender protection unit, established at police facilitation centre sector F-6 to respond the victims of gender-based violence.

They lauded the move of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman for providing women and children a sense of security in the federal capital.

Secretary women parliamentary caucus, Munaza Hassan who was heading the delegation said since its inception the federal capital has seen a significant decline in harassment cases of women and children.

She said federal capital has taken multiple initiatives to relief the Islamabad residents that had been widely acknowledged across the country.

At the onset, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Amna Baig who was in-charge of the unit briefed the delegation about the functioning and performance of the unit.

Female police officers were deputed to help women and transgender in distress 24/7 via helpline 8090 as well as at the desk, she added.

She said the unit so far has received over 550 complaints of various natures including harassment, domestic violence, mental and physical torture.

As many as 331 complaints were received at the desk, 219 via helpline out of which 397 were resolved while 44 under process at various police stations. The force has registered cases against 22 persons.

The ASP said legal, psychiatrist and medical staff have also been deployed at the desk to help the affected women and children under one roof.

IGP Islamabad while interacting with the delegation said the victims of sexual harassment and domestic violence were being given full support and Islamabad Police was making all out efforts to ensure women's rights and justice.

The capital police, he said was ensuring safety of women in offices, streets and bazaars.

The parliamentarians included Zile-e Huma, Fauzia Arshad Nourin Farooq, Uzma Riaz, Nafeesa Khattaq, Dr. Shazia Sobia, Romina Khurshid Alam, Technical Advisor Hassan Hakeem, Coordinator Wasim Kazmi, Researcher Jawariya Nisar and Social Media Rabia Basri.

AIG Operations Dr. Naveed Atif and SP City Rana Wahab were also present on the occasion.