UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Women Parliamentarians Express Unflinching Support For Kashmiris

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 04:25 PM

Women parliamentarians express unflinching support for Kashmiris

A women parliamentary delegation Tuesday expressed unflinching and unwavering support to the Kashmiri people in their just struggle for the right to self-determination

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :A women parliamentary delegation Tuesday expressed unflinching and unwavering support to the Kashmiri people in their just struggle for the right to self-determination.

They reiterated their commitment to raise voice for Kashmiri women at every key forum until they get freedom from Indian occupation.

The delegation led by Parliamentary Secretary on Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan Affairs Sobia Kamal shared these remarks during visit at Vocational Training Center, Thotha Refugee Camp, Muzaffarabad, to express solidarity with the families of Kashmiri refugees.

Kashmiris must be given right to self-determination as India continued violating human rights in Indian illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) for the last 70 years, said Sobia Kamal.

She said whole nation stood with Kashmiri people and protesting against India's illegal and unilateral action, last year, to strip the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and divided into two union territories Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh.

Pakistani stood firm with their Kashmiri brothers till the great goal of right to self-determination could not be achieved, she added.

The delegation comprised of Shazia, Sobia Aslam Somra, Kishwar Zahra, Asma Qadeer, Seemi Zaidi, Samina Baig and others also met with Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider and discussed current situation in IIOJK.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Visit Jammu Gilgit Baltistan Muzaffarabad Azad Jammu And Kashmir Women From Refugee

Recent Stories

Kashmir will be free soon, says PM

27 minutes ago

Rs100 billion transferred to the rural economy on ..

29 minutes ago

UVAS observes ‘Youm-e-Istehsal’, express Solid ..

35 minutes ago

Pakistan and England cricket teams pay tribute to ..

56 minutes ago

DXB Snow Run is a big hit as registrations close w ..

58 minutes ago

Yas Island first destination in Abu Dhabi to be aw ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.