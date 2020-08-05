Women parliamentarians express unflinching support for Kashmiris

A women parliamentary delegation Tuesday expressed unflinching and unwavering support to the Kashmiri people in their just struggle for the right to self-determination

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :A women parliamentary delegation Tuesday expressed unflinching and unwavering support to the Kashmiri people in their just struggle for the right to self-determination.

They reiterated their commitment to raise voice for Kashmiri women at every key forum until they get freedom from Indian occupation.

The delegation led by Parliamentary Secretary on Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan Affairs Sobia Kamal shared these remarks during visit at Vocational Training Center, Thotha Refugee Camp, Muzaffarabad, to express solidarity with the families of Kashmiri refugees.

Kashmiris must be given right to self-determination as India continued violating human rights in Indian illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) for the last 70 years, said Sobia Kamal.

She said whole nation stood with Kashmiri people and protesting against India's illegal and unilateral action, last year, to strip the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and divided into two union territories Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh.

Pakistani stood firm with their Kashmiri brothers till the great goal of right to self-determination could not be achieved, she added.

The delegation comprised of Shazia, Sobia Aslam Somra, Kishwar Zahra, Asma Qadeer, Seemi Zaidi, Samina Baig and others also met with Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider and discussed current situation in IIOJK.