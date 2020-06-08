UrduPoint.com
Women Parliamentarians Play An Important Role In Strengthening Democracy

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 03:19 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :Women Parliamentarians have always been played an important role in strengthening democracy and its institutions in the country.

Senator Najma Hameed told APP on Monday that women political empowerment was essential for the progress and prosperity of the country, adding that women parliamentarians were raising awareness on gender sensitive legislative reforms.

Senator Najma Hameed said women parliamentarians would continue to make efforts collectively towards women empowerment in all fields through legislative process.

She said that the Women Parliamentary Caucus continues to provide a forum to the women parliamentarians from both Houses of the Parliament to freely raise, discuss and address issues affecting the lives of the citizens of the country, especially womenfolk.

