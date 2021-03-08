Women parliamentarians voiced for working women rights

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Members of Sindh Assembly Nusrat Bano, Sehar Abbasi and Tanzila Umi Habiba have emphasized the need to change mindset of the society about working women as they are still not acceptable at higher ranks.

Speaking at an event held in line with World Women Day at Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Parliamentarians said that working women, who had been struggling really hard at both the fronts -- home and workplace-, deserved due respect and equal rights, said KCCI release on Monday.

Appreciating M.Zubair Motiwala's suggestion, they also urged women entrepreneurs to set goals and highlight their achievements of the whole year on this particular day. .

Seemin Jamali, CEO Indus Hospital Dr. Abdul Bari Khan, Deputy General Manager Indus Hospital Dr. Farah Bari, General Secretary of BMG, A.Q. Khalil, President KCCI Shariq Ahmed Vohra, Senior Vice President KCCI Saqib Goodluck, Vice President Shamsul islam Khan, Chairperson of KCCI's Women Entrepreneurs Subcommittee Durre Shahwar Nisar, Prof. Dr. Sajida Parveen, former presidents and a large number of women entrepreneurs attended the event.

MPA Nusrat Abbasi was of the opinion that the situation in urban areas was not so bad as compared to rural areas where the women were largely being suppressed all the time.

MPA Tanzila Umi Habiba said women need to be made economically strong for women empowerment.