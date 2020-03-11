UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Women Parliamentary Caucus Celebrated 'Int'l Women Day' Realizing Women Equal Rights For Future

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 09:55 PM

Women Parliamentary Caucus celebrated 'Int'l Women Day' realizing women equal rights for future

Women Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) here on Wednesday celebrated 'International Women Day' in collaboration UN Women with an aim to develop and empower women of 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Women Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) here on Wednesday celebrated 'International Women Day' in collaboration UN Women with an aim to develop and empower women of 2020.

The event was attended by women parliamentarians,diplomats,civil society organizations and a large number of women.

Addressing on the occasion, Secretary General WPC and Member National Assembly Munaza Hassan said," WPC commemorates the day annually for the encouragement of deserving women and provide them equal rights for the betterment of their future." She said it was a day for women to raise voices for their issues and violence, they had been facing across the globe.

She said it was important to give women equal opportunities in jobs,healthcare to build a progressive society.

She said civil society organizations would also play an important role to provide women a platform for the betterment for their equal rights.

The aim to celebrate the day was promoting peace and development and empowering women to run their businesses, she added.

She said legislation had highlighted women's empowerment and their related issues.

She also appreciated the encouragement of the government to WPC for catering women issues and tried to solved them on priority.

She highlighted the work and efforts which had been done by the women parliamentarians for women's rights.

She also emphasized the need to change the mindset of the society as women were more devoted toward their duties.

She said islam and Constitution of Pakistan protected the rights of the women in every field of life.

The WPC considered disabled women on priority basis including divorced women,widows and deserving one, she added.

She quoted Quaid's statement, "No society can prosper until women stand side by side." She also highlighted the women's efforts during 1947.

The Women Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) paid tributed to all deserving women including widows,divorced women,disabled women on International Women Day' to recognize the importance of women in the society.

The WPC was engaged in activities to arrange different programmes for encouragement of women and highlighting their expertise in different walks of life.

The WPC focused various women's issues and brought them on the right forums to highlight and resolve with best possibilities,she added.

In concluding remarks she again emphasized the need to provide equal rights and diminished violence as with the theme of this year "I am Generation Equality: Realizing Women's Rights".

An empowered women documentary also screened in the event to showcasing the women development in which a women served their businesses in different angles.

The WPC also launched its website in connection with an event 'International women day".

\

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly United Nations Civil Society Women 2020 Event All Government Best Jobs

Recent Stories

Dar Al Ber Society partners with Axios Internation ..

28 seconds ago

SSC holds meeting to raise awareness over coronavi ..

16 minutes ago

Emirates Group partners with Airbus to provide lea ..

45 minutes ago

256 buses are sterilised daily: SRTA

45 minutes ago

DP World announces 2019 full-year results

1 hour ago

Quetta Gladiators v Multan Sultans abandoned due t ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.