(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Women Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) here on Wednesday celebrated 'International Women Day' in collaboration UN Women with an aim to develop and empower women of 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Women Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) here on Wednesday celebrated 'International Women Day' in collaboration UN Women with an aim to develop and empower women of 2020.

The event was attended by women parliamentarians,diplomats,civil society organizations and a large number of women.

Addressing on the occasion, Secretary General WPC and Member National Assembly Munaza Hassan said," WPC commemorates the day annually for the encouragement of deserving women and provide them equal rights for the betterment of their future." She said it was a day for women to raise voices for their issues and violence, they had been facing across the globe.

She said it was important to give women equal opportunities in jobs,healthcare to build a progressive society.

She said civil society organizations would also play an important role to provide women a platform for the betterment for their equal rights.

The aim to celebrate the day was promoting peace and development and empowering women to run their businesses, she added.

She said legislation had highlighted women's empowerment and their related issues.

She also appreciated the encouragement of the government to WPC for catering women issues and tried to solved them on priority.

She highlighted the work and efforts which had been done by the women parliamentarians for women's rights.

She also emphasized the need to change the mindset of the society as women were more devoted toward their duties.

She said islam and Constitution of Pakistan protected the rights of the women in every field of life.

The WPC considered disabled women on priority basis including divorced women,widows and deserving one, she added.

She quoted Quaid's statement, "No society can prosper until women stand side by side." She also highlighted the women's efforts during 1947.

The Women Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) paid tributed to all deserving women including widows,divorced women,disabled women on International Women Day' to recognize the importance of women in the society.

The WPC was engaged in activities to arrange different programmes for encouragement of women and highlighting their expertise in different walks of life.

The WPC focused various women's issues and brought them on the right forums to highlight and resolve with best possibilities,she added.

In concluding remarks she again emphasized the need to provide equal rights and diminished violence as with the theme of this year "I am Generation Equality: Realizing Women's Rights".

An empowered women documentary also screened in the event to showcasing the women development in which a women served their businesses in different angles.

The WPC also launched its website in connection with an event 'International women day".

\