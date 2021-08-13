Women Parliamentary Caucus pays tribute to Nazia Hassan on her 21st death anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :Women Parliamentary Caucus Pakistan on Friday paid a glowing tribute to Pakistan's iconic pop singer Nazia Hassan on her 21st death anniversary.

In a statement, Women Caucus said she earned several awards and honors in her short yet glorious career including a Filmfare award & Golden Disk Award.

She was also awarded the highest civil award Pride of Performance.