Women Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) raises voice for protection of women rights

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :Women Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) has raised a voice for the protection of women's rights in the parliament in general and the world over in particular.

The initiatives include key legislative bills, manifestos and dialogues at the regional level. The WPC had issued its overall five years performance of 2014-19 in which the caucus provided a tremendous platform for promoting women's political participation.

Regarding Legislative Business WPC had made substantial inputs in the two bills in an attempt to deal with issues of rape and honour killings effectively, it added.

WPC played an active role in promoting gender sensitive debate in the parliament and had passed the following resolutions including "Pakistan towards Women Empowerment", attacks on women and girls in Abbottabad, Karachi, Faisalabad, Multan, Jhelum, and Peshawar.

WPC actively participated in relief activities during the natural and man-made disasters including the relief and rehabilitation operations for the internally displaced persons (IDPs) and also played its role by visiting flood-affected areas and survivors of the Operation Zarb-e-Azb.

WPC had regularly been part of all political or miscellaneous activities like 16 days of activism for elimination of violence against women and annual Rural Women's Day in which it had supported with many non-governmental organizations (NGOs).

WPC also contributed in the "National Dialogue of parliamentarians on Women in the informal Economy: Recognizing the Invisible Hands" and also been part of consultation on the "Compulsory Immunization and Protection of Health Workers bill".

The caucus had launched the Gender Action Manifesto, 2018 General Elections and the Gender Based Violence and Responsiveness of the Medico-Legal Criminal Justice System, which highlighted the issues and challenges within the existing mechanisms in addressing the gender-based violence.

The WPC report claimed that the caucus took an initiative for election management bodies and the National Women's Machineries in the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) region called the South Asian Regional Exchange Meeting.

To celebrate Pakistan's National Women's Day, the WPC convened a national consultation of women parliamentarians and experts and international conference on the "Role of Women Parliamentarians in Strengthening Democracy and Social Justice".

Women parliamentarians have become increasingly proactive in their oversight role, the role was played both in the business of the House as well as beyond.