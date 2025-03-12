Open Menu

Women Participation Imperative For National Uplift: Dr Zulfiqar

Sumaira FH Published March 12, 2025 | 08:40 PM

Women participation imperative for national uplift: Dr Zulfiqar

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Active participation of women community in socioeconomic activities is imperative for national uplift, said Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ali Vice Chancellor (VC) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF).

He was visiting the newly-constructed Maryam Hostel for 1000 women and directed the officials concerned to ensure state-of-the-art facilities for the students.

He said, "50 percent of the population is consisted of women and we have to provide them equal opportunities to excel their capabilities." He said that the university is not only focusing on the academia but also trying to make ease for its students in every aspect where they needed assistance.

He said that as many as 35,000 local and overseas students are studying at UAF which is a very healthy blend to flourish culture, ideas and sharing different experiences.

He said that the university admitted the students on rural-urban quota with a special focus on agriculture. UAF has 29 hostels and it is continuously striving to enhance quality of services offered to the students, he added.

He also planted a sapling at the hostel and said that the country faces persistently high levels of pollution from various sources. He stressed the need for proactive measures particularly the importance of plantation to deal with environmental challenges.

Chief Hall Warden Dr Anwar-ul-Haq, Warden Dr Sidra Ijaz, Zia-ul-Haq, Dr Ghulam Mustafa, Dr Muhammad Sharif and others were also present on the occasion.

Recent Stories

Yango takes safety of passengers seriously

Yango takes safety of passengers seriously

8 minutes ago
 Model Nadia Hussain’s husband gets bail in Rs 54 ..

Model Nadia Hussain’s husband gets bail in Rs 540m embezzlement case

16 minutes ago
 US dollar remains strong against rupee in foreign ..

US dollar remains strong against rupee in foreign exchange market

24 minutes ago
 Ministry of Cabinet Affairs honours DEWA for its d ..

Ministry of Cabinet Affairs honours DEWA for its digital leadership

31 minutes ago
 Dubai Culture, Dubai Municipality partner to trans ..

Dubai Culture, Dubai Municipality partner to transform public spaces into artist ..

31 minutes ago
 SC acquits two death row inmates after 17 years in ..

SC acquits two death row inmates after 17 years in child murder case

35 minutes ago
Gold price increases by Rs500 per tola in Pakistan

Gold price increases by Rs500 per tola in Pakistan

45 minutes ago
 US strongly condemns terrorists’ attack on Jaffa ..

US strongly condemns terrorists’ attack on Jaffar Express train

52 minutes ago
 Partners Forum discusses enhancing cooperation to ..

Partners Forum discusses enhancing cooperation to achieve RTA’s objectives

1 hour ago
 Gross banks’ assets up by 2.4% to AED 4,56 bill ..

Gross banks’ assets up by 2.4% to AED 4,56 billion at end of December 2024: C ..

1 hour ago
 Emirates Cancer Society, Burjeel Cancer Institute ..

Emirates Cancer Society, Burjeel Cancer Institute sign agreement to enhance heal ..

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Culture announces cultural, knowledge ..

Ministry of Culture announces cultural, knowledge programmes for UAE Reading Mon ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan