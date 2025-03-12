Women participation imperative for national uplift: Dr Zulfiqar

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Active participation of women community in socioeconomic activities is imperative for national uplift, said Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ali Vice Chancellor (VC) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF).

He was visiting the newly-constructed Maryam Hostel for 1000 women and directed the officials concerned to ensure state-of-the-art facilities for the students.

He said, "50 percent of the population is consisted of women and we have to provide them equal opportunities to excel their capabilities." He said that the university is not only focusing on the academia but also trying to make ease for its students in every aspect where they needed assistance.

He said that as many as 35,000 local and overseas students are studying at UAF which is a very healthy blend to flourish culture, ideas and sharing different experiences.

He said that the university admitted the students on rural-urban quota with a special focus on agriculture. UAF has 29 hostels and it is continuously striving to enhance quality of services offered to the students, he added.

He also planted a sapling at the hostel and said that the country faces persistently high levels of pollution from various sources. He stressed the need for proactive measures particularly the importance of plantation to deal with environmental challenges.

Chief Hall Warden Dr Anwar-ul-Haq, Warden Dr Sidra Ijaz, Zia-ul-Haq, Dr Ghulam Mustafa, Dr Muhammad Sharif and others were also present on the occasion.