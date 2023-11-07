Women participation in general elections to help address challenges

Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published November 07, 2023 | 11:29 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Minister for Culture Jamal Shah said on Tuesday that there was a need to ensure maximum participation of women in general elections to help address the challenges facing the country.

Women could play a vital role in every sector, he said while talking to ptv. Maximum seats should be awarded to women candidates so that they could contest the next elections in a befitting manner, he added.

Commenting on extremism and intolerance culture, he said media channels should come forward to create awareness among the young generation through effective programming.

The religious scholars are also responsible for promoting harmony, love, and tolerance in society, he said. In reply to a question about the caretaker government’s role for young children, he said, We are going to introduce a channel for promoting local culture and languages. The children would learn local languages and cultures through different programming, he stated.

