Women Perform Exemplary Role In Different Fields: Sabeen Gul

Sumaira FH Published March 07, 2022 | 06:44 PM

Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Human Resources Sabeen Gul Khan has said that role of women in social welfare, social discipline, politics, economic stability and other fields had always been exemplary

"Woman is a symbol of honor and dignity in every form and in every relationship", she said this in a message on the occasion of International Women's Day.

She said that islam laid the foundation of a modern developed society which also protected rights of the women. Before Islam, birth of daughters was considered a shame. However, Islam gave woman such honor and status which was a beacon for us. She stressed that women should also come forward to protect and maintain their identity.

She also remarked that Punjab government was taking all possible steps to ensure delivery of rights to the women. Legislation have been made to ensure provision of inheritance rights within 60 days.

