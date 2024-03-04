Open Menu

Women Performing Vital Role In Country's Progress: Naeem Ahmed

Faizan Hashmi Published March 04, 2024 | 08:19 PM

Women performing vital role in country's progress: Naeem Ahmed

Divisional Director Social Welfare and Bait ul Maal Naeem Ahmed said that women were performing an important role in the uplift of the country

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) Divisional Director Social Welfare and Bait ul Maal Naeem Ahmed said that women were performing an important role in the uplift of the country.

He said this while addressing a ceremony to launch a seven-day signature campaign to acknowledge the role of women in all sectors.

He advocated a conducive environment for the women so that they could amicably express their talent and skills.

The ceremony was arranged in collaboration with different nongovernmental organisations.

The participants of the ceremony promised to play their role in providing every possible facility to women by placing signatures on the banners inscribed with pledges.

On this occasion, Shahid Mehmood, Iqbal Sahu, Zahra Sajjad Syed and many other civil society workers were also present.

Related Topics

Civil Society Women All

Recent Stories

Rental Power case hearing adjourned till April 22

Rental Power case hearing adjourned till April 22

7 minutes ago

NDMA conducts national level “Spring-Thaw 2024” simulation exercises

7 minutes ago
 Court grants pre-arrest bail to Amir Mughal

Court grants pre-arrest bail to Amir Mughal

7 minutes ago
 Azma Bukhari criticizes Omer Ayub

Azma Bukhari criticizes Omer Ayub

7 minutes ago
 FBR disburses Rs 65 bln refunds to exporters

FBR disburses Rs 65 bln refunds to exporters

7 minutes ago
 China's top political advisory body starts annual ..

China's top political advisory body starts annual session

5 minutes ago
43 countries demand international probe into Naval ..

43 countries demand international probe into Navalny's death

5 minutes ago
 RMC inaugurates annual sports gala

RMC inaugurates annual sports gala

5 minutes ago
 Pakistani experts praise 'Two Sessions' for prop ..

Pakistani experts praise 'Two Sessions' for propelling global economic stabili ..

5 minutes ago
 Nooribad case hearing against CM Sindh adjourned

Nooribad case hearing against CM Sindh adjourned

5 minutes ago
 Mardan Price Review Committee holds meeting for Ra ..

Mardan Price Review Committee holds meeting for Ramadan

3 minutes ago
 ECP rejects SIC's request for reserved seats alloc ..

ECP rejects SIC's request for reserved seats allocation

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan