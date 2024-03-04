Divisional Director Social Welfare and Bait ul Maal Naeem Ahmed said that women were performing an important role in the uplift of the country

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) Divisional Director Social Welfare and Bait ul Maal Naeem Ahmed said that women were performing an important role in the uplift of the country.

He said this while addressing a ceremony to launch a seven-day signature campaign to acknowledge the role of women in all sectors.

He advocated a conducive environment for the women so that they could amicably express their talent and skills.

The ceremony was arranged in collaboration with different nongovernmental organisations.

The participants of the ceremony promised to play their role in providing every possible facility to women by placing signatures on the banners inscribed with pledges.

On this occasion, Shahid Mehmood, Iqbal Sahu, Zahra Sajjad Syed and many other civil society workers were also present.