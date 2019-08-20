Women plant hundreds of trees in Bannu

Women in Bannu planted hundreds of saplings to start a plantation drive here in the district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :Women in Bannu planted hundreds of saplings to start a plantation drive here in the district.

Additional Assistant Commissioner, Allah Noor and Chief Executive GSP Program Fakhar Nashad Barbar were also present at the occasion.

The formal inauguration of plantation was carried out from union council Bezan Khel and Garhi Sher Ahmed.

Allah Noor while addressing the occasion said women have an important role in the society and it their responsibility to work along with men and take part in the plantation drive. He said it will motivate others to plant trees for the better future of their generations.

He further said that under Green Pakistan project 196000 trees would be planted in Bannu district while in Lakki Marwat district 132000 tress would be planted.