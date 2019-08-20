UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Women Plant Hundreds Of Trees In Bannu

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 12:21 PM

Women plant hundreds of trees in Bannu

Women in Bannu planted hundreds of saplings to start a plantation drive here in the district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :Women in Bannu planted hundreds of saplings to start a plantation drive here in the district.

Additional Assistant Commissioner, Allah Noor and Chief Executive GSP Program Fakhar Nashad Barbar were also present at the occasion.

The formal inauguration of plantation was carried out from union council Bezan Khel and Garhi Sher Ahmed.

Allah Noor while addressing the occasion said women have an important role in the society and it their responsibility to work along with men and take part in the plantation drive. He said it will motivate others to plant trees for the better future of their generations.

He further said that under Green Pakistan project 196000 trees would be planted in Bannu district while in Lakki Marwat district 132000 tress would be planted.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bannu Lakki Marwat Women From

Recent Stories

Higher Education Commission (HEC) announces schola ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Will Not Be Dragged Into Arms Race - Deputy ..

2 minutes ago

Firdous lauds Trump's reconciliatory role on Kashm ..

2 minutes ago

Knife Attack in Hong Kong Leaves Three People Inju ..

2 minutes ago

Murray falls to Sandgren as singles comeback conti ..

36 minutes ago

Doctors warn of grim health situation amid tight c ..

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.