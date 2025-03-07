Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan on Friday said that women played essential role in the development of any society and a prosperous and balanced society was unimaginable without them

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan on Friday said that women played essential role in the development of any society and a prosperous and balanced society was unimaginable without them.

In his special message issued on the occasion of International Women's Day here, he said that this day was dedicated to recognize the abilities, sacrifices and contributions of women.

He said, "islam is the greatest protector of women's rights, granting them honor, equality and equal rights fourteen hundred years ago." According to Islamic teachings, women were fully encouraged and given complete freedom to play a positive role in all walks of life, he added.

Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan highlighted that Pakistani women had always proven their abilities.

"Whether it was the Pakistan Movement, with the contributions of Madar-e-Millat Fatima Jinnah and Begum Rana Liaquat Ali Khan, the leadership of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto our women have set remarkable examples of intelligence, courage and determination in every era," he added.

He further stated that today Pakistani women were working alongside men in all fields, which was a symbol of a bright and developed Pakistan.

The Speaker said that nearly half of the country's population consisted of women and their progress and prosperity were, in fact, the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

Under the leadership of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the Punjab government was taking practical steps to empower women, he said. Effective policies were being implemented for women's protection, equal rights, quality education, healthcare facilities and economic independence, he said and added that collective efforts were required for ensuring women's rights and protection.