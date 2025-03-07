Women Play Essential Role In Country's Development: PA Speaker
Faizan Hashmi Published March 07, 2025 | 07:57 PM
Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan on Friday said that women played essential role in the development of any society and a prosperous and balanced society was unimaginable without them
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan on Friday said that women played essential role in the development of any society and a prosperous and balanced society was unimaginable without them.
In his special message issued on the occasion of International Women's Day here, he said that this day was dedicated to recognize the abilities, sacrifices and contributions of women.
He said, "islam is the greatest protector of women's rights, granting them honor, equality and equal rights fourteen hundred years ago." According to Islamic teachings, women were fully encouraged and given complete freedom to play a positive role in all walks of life, he added.
Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan highlighted that Pakistani women had always proven their abilities.
"Whether it was the Pakistan Movement, with the contributions of Madar-e-Millat Fatima Jinnah and Begum Rana Liaquat Ali Khan, the leadership of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto our women have set remarkable examples of intelligence, courage and determination in every era," he added.
He further stated that today Pakistani women were working alongside men in all fields, which was a symbol of a bright and developed Pakistan.
The Speaker said that nearly half of the country's population consisted of women and their progress and prosperity were, in fact, the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.
Under the leadership of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the Punjab government was taking practical steps to empower women, he said. Effective policies were being implemented for women's protection, equal rights, quality education, healthcare facilities and economic independence, he said and added that collective efforts were required for ensuring women's rights and protection.
Recent Stories
Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique vows zero tolerance for negligence ..
ITP organizes road safety workshop for Rangers officials
Virtual Center for Child Safety reunites lost child with parents
Women’s contribution to polio eradication recognized
Early cotton sowing in full swing in South Punjab
Sindh Governor directs SSGC MD to ensure supply of gas during Ramadan
Javed Jabbar visits SALU Khairpur
Action launched against profiteers
Bhutto's 46th martyred anniversary arrangements review in District Council Larka ..
Pakistan, Iran to enhance cooperation in health sector: Minister Salman
FIA observes 'Interpol Remembrance Day' to honor martyred police officers
ANF recovers over 43 kg drugs in 6 operations
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique vows zero tolerance for negligence in patient care3 minutes ago
-
ITP organizes road safety workshop for Rangers officials3 minutes ago
-
Virtual Center for Child Safety reunites lost child with parents3 minutes ago
-
Women’s contribution to polio eradication recognized3 minutes ago
-
Sindh Governor directs SSGC MD to ensure supply of gas during Ramadan10 minutes ago
-
Javed Jabbar visits SALU Khairpur10 minutes ago
-
Action launched against profiteers10 minutes ago
-
Bhutto's 46th martyred anniversary arrangements review in District Council Larkana2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Iran to enhance cooperation in health sector: Minister Salman2 minutes ago
-
FIA observes 'Interpol Remembrance Day' to honor martyred police officers3 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers over 43 kg drugs in 6 operations3 minutes ago
-
Women play essential role in country's development: PA Speaker2 minutes ago