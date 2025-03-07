Open Menu

Women Play Key Role In Development Of Any Society: Rubaba

Faizan Hashmi Published March 07, 2025 | 07:57 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Advisor to the Chief Minister of Balochistan for the Women Development Department, Dr Rubaba Khan Buledi said that women play a key role in the development of any society.

She said that Balochistan Government is taking practical steps for the welfare, education, health, and economic empowerment of women.

She further added that the Women Development Department is working on various projects aimed at empowering women in Balochistan.

These initiatives include skill development programs, business support, legal protection, and social welfare projects, she said.

Dr Rubaba Khan Buledi reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring gender equality and protecting women's rights.

She maintained that no society could achieve true progress without providing equal opportunities for women.

She also appealed to all government and private institutions, civil society and the media to play a positive role in advocating for women's rights and development.

She expressed hope that the daughters of Balochistan would excel in all fields and bring pride to the nation.

