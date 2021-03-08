Women play key role in national development: Ziaullah Bangash

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Science and Information Technology Ziaullah Bangash said Monday that solid steps were being taken to provide due rights and opportunities to women for achieving socio-economic development of the country.

He expressed these while addressing as chief guest in a ceremony in Kohat to observe International Women's Day.

Eulogizing services of womenfolk for the country's development, he said that women were rendering valuable contributions in every sphere of life and their role should be augmented by providing opportunities.

Ziaullah Bangash said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was taking steps to empower women and added the Department of Science and Information Technology Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has launched other projects for women's empowerment.

He said that islam had given ideal dignity, respect, rights and status to women whose role could not be overlooked in society's development.