Women play meaningful role in politics of the country : MPA Faryal Talpur

KARACHI, Mar 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2020 ) :Member of the Sindh Assembly and President of the PPP Women Wing Sindh, Faryal Talpur Sunday said the women were playing a meaningful role in the politics of the province and the country.

She expressed these views while speaking in a seminar organized by the Pakistan People's Party Women Wing Karachi Division on the occasion of International Women's Day at the Arts Council here.

MPA Faryal Talpur said the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) provides opportunities to women to express their views with open heart not only in all party affairs but also among the masses.

MNA Shahida Rehmani, the Sindh Minister of education and Labor Sindh Saeed Ghani, Shagufta Jamani, Shahnaz Wazir Ali, Ahmad Shah and others also addressed the ceremony.

A large number of women, including MPA Shaheena Sher Ali Baloch and Masrat Niazi attended the seminar.