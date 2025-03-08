Women Play Role In National Development: Governor
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 08, 2025 | 08:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) The Governor of Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori, in his message on International Women’s Day, said that women play a commendable role in economic, social, and national development, and Pakistani women are actively contributing to the country's progress.
He emphasized that empowering women is essential for national development, and a large number of women are participating in IT courses at Governor House.
Additionally, special programs titled "Empowered Women" are being organized.
The Governor further stated that for the creation of an equal and progressive society, more opportunities must be provided to women, and additional measures are needed for their protection, education, and economic independence.
He urged the business and private sectors to ensure equal opportunities and a safe environment for women. He reaffirmed his commitment to promoting women's rights under international agreements.
