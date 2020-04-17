Women play vital role in agriculture sector

Rural women have played a vital role in the agriculture sector particularly in production as they used to work from cultivation to harvesting in the fields

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :Rural women have played a vital role in the agriculture sector particularly in production as they used to work from cultivation to harvesting in the fields.

Talking to APP on Friday, Agro-Expert Dr. Atiqullah said that in rural ares, women participation in the fields equally important as men like other parts of the world.

He further said that rural women also used traditional way during wheat harvesting which known to be difficult for men as well.

Appreciation the double role of rural women, he said that women in villages used to cook, cleaning and other household things besides working in the fields.

He said that the efforts and contributions of rural women in agriculture sector should be acknowledged and recognized at national level.

Dr. Atiq said that women play an active role in almost every sphere of agriculture sector, even having different responsibilities, they have substantial knowledge on crops varieties.