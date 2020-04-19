Women play vital role in agriculture sector: Dr. Attiq

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :Rural women have played a vital role in the agriculture sector particularly in production as they used to work from cultivation to harvesting in the fields.

Talking to APP, Agri Expert Dr. Attiqullah said that women participation in the fields in rural ares was equally important as men like other parts of the world.

He said that rural women also used traditional way during wheat harvesting which known to be difficult for men as well.

Appreciating the double role of rural women, he said the women in villages used to work in the fields side by side fulfilling their household responsibilities including cooking and cleaning.

He said that the efforts and contributions of rural women in agriculture sector should be acknowledged and recognized at national level.

Dr. Attiq said that women play an active role in almost every sphere of agriculture sector, even having different responsibilities, they have substantial knowledge on crops varieties.

