UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Women Play Vital Role In Agriculture Sector: Dr. Attiq

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 19th April 2020 | 10:50 PM

Women play vital role in agriculture sector: Dr. Attiq

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :Rural women have played a vital role in the agriculture sector particularly in production as they used to work from cultivation to harvesting in the fields.

Talking to APP, Agri Expert Dr. Attiqullah said that women participation in the fields in rural ares was equally important as men like other parts of the world.

He said that rural women also used traditional way during wheat harvesting which known to be difficult for men as well.

Appreciating the double role of rural women, he said the women in villages used to work in the fields side by side fulfilling their household responsibilities including cooking and cleaning.

He said that the efforts and contributions of rural women in agriculture sector should be acknowledged and recognized at national level.

Dr. Attiq said that women play an active role in almost every sphere of agriculture sector, even having different responsibilities, they have substantial knowledge on crops varieties.

/778

Related Topics

World Agriculture Agri Women From Wheat

Recent Stories

ERC begins &quot;Your Medicine to Your Home&quot; ..

41 minutes ago

UAE researchers, scientists to produce vital medic ..

41 minutes ago

UAE extends appreciation to Switzerland for displa ..

56 minutes ago

Dubai Future Council for Health and Well-being dis ..

56 minutes ago

Etihad Airways catering provides meals for people ..

1 hour ago

Medical check-ups rolled out for over 10,000 RAKEZ ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.