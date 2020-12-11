Women play vital role in prosperity of society: Dr Mahreen

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :PPP MNA Dr Mahreen Bhutto has said that the women are integral part of the society and playing pivotal role in the progress and prosperity of the society and character building of the young generation.

Talking to a women delegation from different talukas of Khairpur district at her residence on Friday, she said women had always been an important segment of the society and without their active participation the country could not achieve the desired goals of progress and prosperity.

She said women were playing constructive and significant role in different departments and contributing to the socio-economic and other sectors of the society.

She also highlighted the important role of the women in the rural areas. They also discussed local problems of the Khaipur district with the MNA.