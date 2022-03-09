UrduPoint.com

Women Playing Active Role In Every Sector Of Society: Senator

Sumaira FH Published March 09, 2022 | 01:20 AM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri on Tuesday said that the Pakistani women were courageous and educated and playing their active role in every sector of the society.

She expressed these views while addressing a function on the occasion of International Women's Day.

She said it was essential to provide opportunities to women for the welfare and development of the country.

Protection of women's rights was guaranteed in the Constitution of Pakistan. The purpose of celebrating International Women's Day was to create awareness about women's rights and their protection, she noted.

She said that skilled and independent women could play an important role in the society.

Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri said that Pakistan was an Islamic country and respect for women was a part of our social and religious values.

