Women Playing Vital Role In All Segments Of Society: Secretary Information Shahera Shahid

Sumaira FH Published March 08, 2022 | 02:13 PM

Secretary Information and Broadcasting, Shahera Shahid said on Tuesday that women were playing a vital role in all segments of society including civil services of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :Secretary Information and Broadcasting, Shahera Shahid said on Tuesday that women were playing a vital role in all segments of society including civil services of Pakistan.

In an interview with Radio Pakistan, she said that women's participation in government affairs and other walks of life is very important for the uplift of the country.

Responding to a question, the Information Secretary said that the incumbent government has successfully implemented laws of inheritance and rights of women across the country to make them financially more empowered.

Shahera Shahid said Radio Pakistan was serving the nation and its staff is working with dedication and commitment.

She further stated that Radio Pakistan was working efficiently round the clock for timely dissemination of information to the masses.

