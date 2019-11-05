UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Women Plays Key Role In Nation-building: Suri

Umer Jamshaid 18 seconds ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 08:00 PM

Women plays key role in nation-building: Suri

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri Tuesday said women were playing a key role in socio-economic development of the country and could not be limited to home for performing their tasks.

He was speaking at "Women in Peace Festival" held here at Fatima Jinnah University for women.

Qasim said that women also had the right to enjoy personal freedom and take part in different positive activities to develop their skills and enable themselves to oppose all kinds of violence.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was determined to protect the rights of women and now four women were the members of the cabinet.

The Deputy Speaker said Pakistan wanted peace in Afghanistan as it was imperative for peace on its soil.

Vice Chancellor FJWU Dr Saima Hameed Fatima while speaking on the occasion said that FJWU was playing a pivotal role in imparting education to the women and carrying out different programmes for their character building.

She said that students of the university were also executing their duties in nation building after completing their studies.

A large number of students,faculty members of FJWU and a delegation of Afghan women also participated in the festival.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan National Assembly Education Fatima Jinnah Women Fatima Jinnah Women University All Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed highlights UAE’s keenness to a ..

31 minutes ago

Dubai’s iconic destinations featured in the firs ..

2 hours ago

NEPRA approves Rs 1.82 per unit increase in power ..

2 hours ago

Fifth edition of Global Islamic Economy Summit to ..

2 hours ago

24th session of International Islamic Fiqh Academy ..

2 hours ago

Australia beats Pakistan, wins 2nd T20

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.