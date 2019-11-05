Women plays key role in nation-building: Suri

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri Tuesday said women were playing a key role in socio-economic development of the country and could not be limited to home for performing their tasks.

He was speaking at "Women in Peace Festival" held here at Fatima Jinnah University for women.

Qasim said that women also had the right to enjoy personal freedom and take part in different positive activities to develop their skills and enable themselves to oppose all kinds of violence.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was determined to protect the rights of women and now four women were the members of the cabinet.

The Deputy Speaker said Pakistan wanted peace in Afghanistan as it was imperative for peace on its soil.

Vice Chancellor FJWU Dr Saima Hameed Fatima while speaking on the occasion said that FJWU was playing a pivotal role in imparting education to the women and carrying out different programmes for their character building.

She said that students of the university were also executing their duties in nation building after completing their studies.

A large number of students,faculty members of FJWU and a delegation of Afghan women also participated in the festival.