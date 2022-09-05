Women police, law officers visit crisis center

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :A team of women police and law officers from Police Training College, Hangu visited Women Crisis Centre Kohat here on Monday.

The official of the Crisis Centre said the purpose of the visit was to inspect and observe the functions of the Centre and to further incorporate and replicate the same in establishing Women Facilitation Desk in Hangu.

The team members met with the management, staff and residents and had a detailed discussion about the facility and its impact on the lives of stakeholders.

The team appreciated the efforts of the management and staff for establishing such a planned and beneficial centre and vowed to work with the centre in close liaison.