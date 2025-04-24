Women Police Station SHO Arrested For Possessing Illegal Weapons
Muhammad Irfan Published April 24, 2025 | 10:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) The SHO of Women Police Station was arrested and a case has been registered for illegal possession of weapons.
DIG Operations official sources said that an FIR has also been registered according to which the pistol used in the incident has been recovered from the house of Sub-Inspector Sania Ashraf.
The police raided the house of the Lady Sub-Inspector (SHO) on the disclosure of the accused in custody and recovered the pistol. The police have registered a case against Sania at the Kahna police station under the provisions of illegal possession of weapons.
According to the police, action has been taken on the disclosures of the accused in the robbery incident in the Kahna area.
Meanwhile its is worth mentioning here that the DIG Operations said that no one can escape the punishment process.
Recent Stories
PSL 2025 Match 14 Lahore Qalandars vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who W ..
Pakistan Rangers detain Indian BSF soldier for border violation
PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today
What will be future of Asia Cup 2025, T20 World Cup 2026 and Champions Trophy 20 ..
Gold price remains unchanged in Pakistan’s local markets
First teaser for Netflix web series Wednesday Season 2 released
Pahalgam attack result of Modi govt’s Hindutva-driven policies: Congress leade ..
Sit-in on National Highway against six canals causes suspension to nationwide me ..
BCCI again brings politics into sport as Fancode suspends PSL livestreaming in I ..
Pakistan gives befitting response to India, suspends trade, closes Wagah border ..
PITB Conducts Training Session on Smart Monitoring of Development Projects Porta ..
Smarter Wash, Greener Future: Introducing Haier Top Load 1678 Eco-Efficient Perf ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IHC sends contempt cases to larger bench4 minutes ago
-
Control of Lahore Fort, heritage sites returned to Punjab Archaeology dept, LHC told4 minutes ago
-
Women Police Station SHO arrested for possessing illegal weapons4 minutes ago
-
Ahsan for fundamental reforms to upgrade Pakistan's bureaucracy on modern lines14 minutes ago
-
IHC to hear acquittal pleas of PTI founder, Bushra Bibi tomorrow14 minutes ago
-
Pak Armed forces, nation fully capable to respond any misadventure: Rana14 minutes ago
-
No new canals without mutual consensus of provinces: PM24 minutes ago
-
Spring season’s sumptuous flowers present charming scene: DG PHA34 minutes ago
-
Police arrest fake four members customs officials’ gang34 minutes ago
-
Hot and dry conditions to persist across Pakistan on Friday34 minutes ago
-
Practical exam of 199,238 candidates in BISE Lahore begins34 minutes ago
-
DC reiterates to make Rawalpindi Zero-Waste city44 minutes ago