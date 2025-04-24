Open Menu

Women Police Station SHO Arrested For Possessing Illegal Weapons

Muhammad Irfan Published April 24, 2025 | 10:20 PM

Women Police Station SHO arrested for possessing illegal weapons

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) The SHO of Women Police Station was arrested and a case has been registered for illegal possession of weapons.

DIG Operations official sources said that an FIR has also been registered according to which the pistol used in the incident has been recovered from the house of Sub-Inspector Sania Ashraf.

The police raided the house of the Lady Sub-Inspector (SHO) on the disclosure of the accused in custody and recovered the pistol. The police have registered a case against Sania at the Kahna police station under the provisions of illegal possession of weapons.

According to the police, action has been taken on the disclosures of the accused in the robbery incident in the Kahna area.

Meanwhile its is worth mentioning here that the DIG Operations said that no one can escape the punishment process.

