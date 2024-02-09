Women Politicians Grasp Crucial Role In Electoral Process
Umer Jamshaid Published February 09, 2024 | 03:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Women from different age groups, political parties, and Constituencies have actively contested in the General Election 2024, which depicts advancement in gender equality.
The election results also show that women are gaining ground in various constituencies, said a report aired by a private news channel.
Senior Leader of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Nafisa Shah said that active participation of women in politics and elections is a democratic norm that helps in addressing issues of women.
Promoting the political participation of women is a necessary step that will help to achieve gender equality and it will also portray a positive image of the country in the world, said Independent candidate Shandana Gulzar while hailing active participation of women in elections.
Another contestant Rehana Imtiaz Dar expressed her commitment and dedication to the welfare of the country and expressed confidence in winning polls based on her massive social work.
Representation of women in Pakistan’s Parliament is an important metric to evaluate progress in bridging gender inequities in the country, said a youngster while appreciating the active role of women in General Election 2024.
The emergence of these courageous women candidates serves as an inspiring narrative of change and progress that signals a transformational era of the political landscape, said a women social media user.
While giving details of female candidates who participated in the election, Seemabia Tahir from Rawalpindi said that overall turnout of women voters in the election was better than last year and it is a positive development that a huge number of women contested in the election.
Rehana Imtiaz Dar, former MNA from Lahore and Alia Hamza Malik also hailed the role of women in politics.
Ayesha Nazir Jatt daughter of former MNA Nazir Jatt from Vahari commented that it was observed
that women ran door-to-door campaigns against male candidates and appealed to exercise of right to vote.
Mrs. Talat Basra wife of Shaukat Basra from Bahawalnagar said participation of woman in the electoral process was increasing rapidly unlike in the past and Pakistani women are more aware of their political participation rights the past now.
.
Recent Stories
NA-127 unofficial results: Ata Tarar beat Bilawal Bhutto
KSE plunges 2300 points amid political uncertainty
Nawaz to address victory once final results obtained, says Maryam
Danish Pakistani Anniqa Iqbal creates History with winning titles as Miss Pakist ..
President Alvi makes meaningful tweet amid votes’ count
NA-15 unofficials results: PTI backed Ghazanfar Khan defeats Nawaz Sharif
Mohammad Amir expresses concerns over delay in elections results
NA-122 unofficial results: Latif Khosa defeats Khawaja Saad Rafique
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 February 2024
U19 WC: Australia beat Pakistan by one wicket in thrilling contest
Elections 2024: counting process underway as nation awaits results
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PPPP’s Malik Sikandar Khan wins PS-79 election35 seconds ago
-
PPPP's candidate Adil Altaf wins PS-13 seat37 seconds ago
-
PPPP’s Pir Mujeeb-ul Haq wins PS-82 election40 seconds ago
-
Independent Candidate wins PK-98 election42 seconds ago
-
Omer Ayub Khan wins NA-18 election52 seconds ago
-
PPPP’s Pir Syed Salah Shah Jilani wins PS- 83 election55 seconds ago
-
Independent candidate Nawaz Khan wins NA-13 election59 seconds ago
-
Amir Ali of PPPP wins PS-50 election1 minute ago
-
Shahid Ahmed wins NA-38 election1 minute ago
-
PPPP's Tariq Ali wins PS-48 seat11 minutes ago
-
Imtiaz Ahmed of PPPP wins PS-7 seat11 minutes ago
-
Noor Alam Khan wins NA-28 election11 minutes ago