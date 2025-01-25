Women, Poor Benefit As Registration Under BISP Continues
Sumaira FH Published January 25, 2025 | 02:50 PM
LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) The registration process for women and underprivileged individuals under the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) is in full swing across all areas of Lower Dir.
Mobile vans are being utilized to facilitate this initiative, launched by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government.
The process is being supervised by Ruhullah Shakir, a former nominated candidate for the National Assembly Constituency NA-6 Lower Dir.
Speaking on the occasion, Ruhullah Shakir emphasized the government's commitment to ensuring that all possible facilities are provided to the people, particularly the most vulnerable segments of society.
"This program reflects our dedication to supporting the underprivileged. We will continue to take steps to improve the lives of the people of Lower Dir and beyond," Shakir stated.
This initiative has been widely welcomed by local communities, with hopes that such measures will provide significant relief to those in need.
APP/ari-adi
Recent Stories
Abdullah bin Zayed attends celebration of Sultan Al Owais' centennial at Dubai O ..
UAE hosts 7th International Rain Enhancement Forum Tuesday
UAE sends 25 ambulances, equipment, medical supplies to Angola
ZHO highlights People of Determination's role in documenting Emirati history
Louvre Museum opens first fashion exhibition
Nauman Ali becomes first Pakistani spinner to take hat-trick Against West Indies
Sharjah announces three new pharmaceutical factories worth AED308.7 million
Eight people killed in ordnance factory explosion in western India
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 January 2025
UAE Embassy in Beirut resumes diplomatic activities
Rabdan Academy celebrates graduation of Health Emergency Management Foundation P ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Tariq Khan's car flips over at Hub auto car event, marshal hurt1 minute ago
-
167 contesting on 51 wards of district councils in Balochistan’s LG polls1 minute ago
-
Women, poor benefit as registration under BISP continues1 minute ago
-
Monitoring Centre established to keep vigil over Balochistan LG polls1 minute ago
-
68 professional beggars detained1 minute ago
-
RPO holds open court11 minutes ago
-
Justice Ayesha urges foreign alumni to enrich others with their knowledge11 minutes ago
-
Two POs nabbed11 minutes ago
-
Tribute to literary legend: Aslam Ansari Auditorium inaugurated11 minutes ago
-
13 arrested11 minutes ago
-
88 kites recovered11 minutes ago
-
PM praises young Pakistani players for winning global championships11 minutes ago