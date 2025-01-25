Open Menu

Women, Poor Benefit As Registration Under BISP Continues

Sumaira FH Published January 25, 2025 | 02:50 PM

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) The registration process for women and underprivileged individuals under the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) is in full swing across all areas of Lower Dir.

Mobile vans are being utilized to facilitate this initiative, launched by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government.

The process is being supervised by Ruhullah Shakir, a former nominated candidate for the National Assembly Constituency NA-6 Lower Dir.

Speaking on the occasion, Ruhullah Shakir emphasized the government's commitment to ensuring that all possible facilities are provided to the people, particularly the most vulnerable segments of society.

"This program reflects our dedication to supporting the underprivileged. We will continue to take steps to improve the lives of the people of Lower Dir and beyond," Shakir stated.

This initiative has been widely welcomed by local communities, with hopes that such measures will provide significant relief to those in need.

APP/ari-adi

