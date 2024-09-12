Women possess immense potential for skill development, art and design: Governor

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Thursday said that women possess immense potential for skill development, particularly in the fields of art and design.

Their creativity and innovative thinking drive advancements and bring fresh perspectives to the industry. Investing in women's talents not only enhances their personal growth but also contributes significantly to cultural and economic progress.

Empowering women in art and design can lead to groundbreaking contributions and a richer, more diverse creative landscape.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi said this in a meeting delegation from the Arts and Design Department of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University at the Governor House.

The delegation, including Sehrish Zafar, Aneela Mudassar, Saima Naseer, Saniya Siraj, and Nida, discussed various proposals aimed at enhancing the province's soft image through art and design.

The delegation highlighted the lack of infrastructure at the university, including designated spaces for practical activities, display centers, and classrooms, which has hindered research and practical work for the students.

They informed the Governor about a proposal sent to the Higher education Commission, JICA, and the Museum Department, adding the HED also had not seen any progress since 2021 in this regard.

Additionally, the delegation proposed establishing a Biennale 3D Installation Exhibition in Peshawar.

During the discussion, the Governor assured full support for the department and recommended preparing a comprehensive new proposal.

He also suggested informing him about countries that support fine arts.

The Governor committed to engaging with the Higher Education Commission and relevant departments regarding funding and development partners for a display center at the Peshawar Museum.

He emphasized that such art exhibitions would positively showcase the province and the country on the global stage and promised robust support for promoting these activities.

Furthermore, the Governor extended an invitation to the faculty to hold an exhibition at the Governor House, assuring them of full cooperation from his office.

Meanwhile, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, welcomed Tamim Gundapur, the fastest female sprinter from the National Games 2023, to the Governor House in Peshawar.

Tamim Gundapur, who hails from South District Dera Ismail Khan, shared her impressive achievements with the Governor.

She detailed her accolades, including being the top athlete in inter-provincial games in 2020 and 2021, the best athlete in the province in 2022, and the fastest female sprinter in the National Games 2023.

Tamim holds national records in 100 and 200 meters and was the first female sprinter from the province to represent the country in the 2023 Asian Games.

She is also set to compete in the Athletics Championship at the SAF Games in India this October.

Tamim highlighted that she is among the top four female sprinters in Pakistan, having completed the 100-meter race in 11.8 seconds, making her the youngest in this elite group.

Governor Kundi praised her accomplishments, stating that female athletes are a source of national pride and serve as role models for the younger generation.

He emphasized the need to promote a positive image of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and pledged to improve sports facilities and opportunities for women at the district level.

Kundi acknowledged the current lack of activity in sports fields in the province and vowed to revive them.

He commended Tamim for her exceptional performance and expressed hope that she will continue to bring honor to the country in upcoming international competitions, including the South Asian Federation Games.

Meanwhile, Diljan Khan, former Inspector General of Police and Chairman of the Diljan Foundation, called on Governor Faisal Karim Kundi at the Governor House to discuss the foundation's performance and various issues.

Diljan Khan informed the Governor about the operational hospital in Begu Khel of Lakki Marwat, managed by the foundation, which provides free medical treatment to local patients, including free surgeries for those in need.

He also highlighted the foundation's regular annual medical camps, which examine thousands of patients and provide necessary medicines. Additionally, the foundation supports orphans and widows.

The Governor praised the foundation's role in selflessly serving the public and emphasized that serving humanity is a noble act. He assured the Chairman of his full support for the foundation’s ongoing efforts.

