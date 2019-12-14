Women potential should be utilized: Samina Fazil

The 5th Islamabad Expo organized by the Islamabad Women's Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IWCCI) was inaugurated today with high hopes to help businesswomen explore the possibilities to improve and expand their business

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 14th December, 2019) The 5th Islamabad Expo organized by the Islamabad Women's Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IWCCI) was inaugurated today with high hopes to help businesswomen explore the possibilities to improve and expand their business.Those who participated in the 2-day expo included local and foreign companies, cell phone operators, government officials, diplomats, developers, interior designers, makeup artists, NGOs, women artisans and those dealing in the recreational facilities.Speaking at the occasion, founder president IWCCI Samina Fazil said that the idea behind the expo is to develop an interactive platform for women to integrate the efforts aimed at women development and empowerment.She said that we also want to improve collaboration and bridge the gap between government, non-government and corporate sectors and women entrepreneurs.Highlighting the contribution of women is very important as their efforts are not as recognized as they deserve it, she added.

Samina Fazil said that experts from health and nutrition, education and training, beauty, fitness, and home management will enlighten participants while a number of skill development programmes have been arranged to empower women.She said that we are looking forward to any government or non-government institutions to help expose the potential of women.Leaders of the business community including Senior Vice President of FPCCI Mirza Ikhtiar Baig also visited the expo and said that the business community is keeping women empowerment high on its agenda.He said that FPCCI will support all the initiatives to empower female entrepreneurs which is highly beneficial for the society and the economy.Apart from an overwhelming response of women, women from countries have also shown a keen interest in the event.