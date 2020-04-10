Women prisoners allowed to keep their children with them: Ombudsman

Women prisoners are allowed to keep their children with them in prison until they attained the age of six, said a report issued by Ombudsman

According to report titled "Strengthening the Realization of the Rights of Children and Women Detainees in Pakistan" the decision as to when a child from prison is to be separated from the mother is based on individual assessment and for the best interest of child.

The children in prison with their mothers were always treated with special food and, milk and other healthy food items.

Although the proper facilities were provided to the children but the child should not be considered as prison with their mother, the report added.

After children separation from their mothers should be given maximum opportunity and facilities and safety.