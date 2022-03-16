UrduPoint.com

Women Progress To Ensure Country's Development: Begum Parveen

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Governor's wife and Chairperson of Sarwar Foundation, Begum Parveen Sarwar, has said the women aspirant of making progress in society should be encouraged and helped by all concerned for sustained development and progress of the country.

She was addressing a seminar, organised by the Unique Group of Institutions and the Government Post-graduate College for Women Wahdat Road, in connection with the International Women's Day celebrations, here on Wednesday. She said the girl students must continue struggle and hard work which would ultimately make them successful in their lives.

Chairman Unique Group of Institutions Prof Abdul Mannan Khurram, addressing the seminar participants, said that the young girls must be engaged in all constructive activities, which would brighten not only their future but also of the country.

Dr Sughra Sadaf, Director General, Punjab Institute of Language, Art and Culture (PILAC), said good grooming and training make young people good citizens and the Unique Institutions were performing that task efficiently.

A documentary about women rights was also shown to the seminar participants. Also, a special drama was also shown to students at the Government Post-graduate College for Women Wahdat Road.

College Principal Prof Farah Malhi, Chairperson Unique Group Saadia Khurram, Vice Chairman Afeef Ashraf Siddiqui, Rector Unique Group Prof Amjad Ali Khan, and others also attended the event.

