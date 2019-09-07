Women Protection Authority toll free number this month

Chairperson Punjab Women Protection Authority (PWPA) Kaneez Fatima Chadhar said the purpose of establishing the authority was to provide protection to women

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2019 ) :Chairperson Punjab Women Protection Authority (PWPA) Kaneez Fatima Chadhar said the purpose of establishing the authority was to provide protection to women . She said PWPA's toll free number would be issued during the current month.

She said Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar would inaugurate the toll free number.

Addressing students of Government Girls Degree College Rajanpur, during her visit to the district, she said the PWPA was working according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

She urged the female students to make themselves strong, adding that the authority was for protection of women.

Later, she visited Daar-ul-Aman and listened to problems of women residing there. She also paid a visit to Sanatzaar and met female student getting professional skills there.

Meanwhile, she planted a sapling at Social Welfare Complex in connection with the ongoing tree plantation drive.

Later, she went to the DC office and discussed women's probelms with him.

DC Muhammad Afzal Nasir promised his full cooperation regarding women issues in the district.