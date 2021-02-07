Women Protection Cell to enlist more volunteers to work in ongoing year

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2021 ) :The Women Protection Cell Hyderabad has vowed to enlist more volunteers to work for the cell in the ongoing year.

The decision was announced at a meeting of the cell, chaired by the cell's Director Marvi Aiwan, here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Aiwan informed that since 2017 the cell had registered as many as 4,598 complaints out of which 4,540 complaints had been resolved and only 58 were currently pending.

She said the cell operated in active collaboration with the district police.

She said that the cell received complaints like domestic violence, underage marriages, harassment and other women related offences.

Aiwan said a women protection cell was also separately operating in the SSP Hyderabad office.

According to her, the purpose of recruiting more volunteers was to increase the cell's outreach towards the women who needed their support.