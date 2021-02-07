UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Women Protection Cell To Enlist More Volunteers To Work In Ongoing Year

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 07th February 2021 | 09:30 PM

Women Protection Cell to enlist more volunteers to work in ongoing year

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2021 ) :The Women Protection Cell Hyderabad has vowed to enlist more volunteers to work for the cell in the ongoing year.

The decision was announced at a meeting of the cell, chaired by the cell's Director Marvi Aiwan, here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Aiwan informed that since 2017 the cell had registered as many as 4,598 complaints out of which 4,540 complaints had been resolved and only 58 were currently pending.

She said the cell operated in active collaboration with the district police.

She said that the cell received complaints like domestic violence, underage marriages, harassment and other women related offences.

Aiwan said a women protection cell was also separately operating in the SSP Hyderabad office.

According to her, the purpose of recruiting more volunteers was to increase the cell's outreach towards the women who needed their support.

Related Topics

Police Hyderabad Women Sunday 2017

Recent Stories

Dubai Police buildings glow Red for Hope Probe

32 minutes ago

Analysis: UAE’s Hope Probe a testimony to humank ..

47 minutes ago

UAE welcomes lifting of temporary suspension on fl ..

1 hour ago

Tadweer carries out campsite Clean Up Awareness Dr ..

2 hours ago

UAE Minister of State commemorates opening of Malt ..

2 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak opens Forum for Promoting Human ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.