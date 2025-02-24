Open Menu

Women Protection Center Inaugurated In Lahore

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 24, 2025 | 04:40 PM

Women protection center inaugurated in Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) Punjab Women Protection Authority (PWPA) Chairperson Hina Parvez Butt inaugurated a state-of-the-art Women Protection Center, here on Monday.

This facility, the second of its kind after Multan, aims to provide immediate legal assistance, psychological support, and police protection to women in distress.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, Hina Parvez Butt emphasized that the Punjab government was taking concrete measures to protect women, with a dedicated law for protection centers already tabled in the provincial assembly. She stated that the center includes a front desk for registering complaints, along with the services of legal officers and psychologists. Additionally, a designated play area has been established to accommodate children accompanying women seeking assistance.

Highlighting Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s vision, Hina Parvez Butt reiterated that making Punjab a safer province for women was a top priority.

She added that women’s empowerment was not just about addressing temporary issues but about institutional reforms and long-term progress. Strengthening institutions remains the government's key focus in ensuring sustainable protection for women across the province.

The event was attended by Political Counselor of the British High Commission, Zoë Ware, and Head of Office Punjab, Ben Warrington, who expressed their support for the initiative.

PWPA Director General Kulsoom Saqib also addressed the gathering, stressing that access to education and healthcare is every woman’s fundamental right. She underscored that the establishment of this center was a crucial step toward providing women with all essential services under one roof.

The Women Protection Center will offer legal aid, police protection, and counseling services. Women in need can seek immediate assistance through the Punjab Women Protection Center helpline at 1737.

