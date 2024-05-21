Women Protection Center Inspected
Umer Jamshaid Published May 21, 2024 | 06:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Zainab Khalid visited the district women protection center here on Tuesday.
Center incharge Gulnaz Khalid and district women protection officer Kanwal Shahzadi accompanied her.
They held a detailed talk on women violence, harassment, domestic violence, legal issues and action. ASP Zainab Khalid also talked to women in the center about their issues. District Women Protection Officer Kanwal Shahzadi briefed her about the services being provided to victim women.
