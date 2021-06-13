Women proving their mettle in various fields: Dr Firdous

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that women were proving their mettle in various fields all over the world.

She said this while addressing the participants of the "National Women Conference" at a local hotel here on Saturday.

She said that thought process of society could not be changed without gender equality adding that women's development and prosperity were part of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government's manifesto.

No society can prosper without the active participation of women, she added.

Dr Firdous said the PTI government wanted to end the exploitation of women in society.

She further said that Fatima Jinnah remained an ardent supporter of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah throughout the freedom movement. Likewise, today's women have to play their role in the strengthening and reconstruction of Pakistan, she maintained.

The Special Assistant said Prime Minister Imran Khan had won the hearts of the people by presenting such an exemplary and balanced budget.

She further said, "I pay tribute to the people who faced the storm of inflation in the most difficult circumstances but remained hopeful." The people of Pakistan know that Imran Khan was the only leader who was striving to free the country from the scourge of corruption, she said.

The current Federal budget was not only an important step towards women's empowerment but had provided relief to people from all walks of life.

The SACM said the Punjab government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, was going to present the provincial budget which would be in accordance with the welfare and aspirations of the people.

She said that she was in politics to raise the voice of the oppressed people on national forums.