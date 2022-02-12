Women pursuing careers in clean energy for a prosperous future: Experts

Experts at a webinar said that women in Pakistan are now pursuing their careers in science and technology with the mission to lead the country towards a prosperous future for which clean energy is the key to success

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2022 ) :Experts at a webinar said that women in Pakistan are now pursuing their careers in science and technology with the mission to lead the country towards a prosperous future for which clean energy is the key to success.

The webinar 'Role of women in energy and climate talks of Pakistan' was organized by Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) on the occasion of International Day of Women and Girls in Science, said a press release issued here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Parliamentary Secretary and Convenor of SDG 7, Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination,Syma Nadeem said that a bill regarding a comprehensive renewable energy policy will soon be tabled in the National Assembly.

She said Pakistan is well aware of the value of shifting to renewable energy resources according to the standards set by the United Nations, and the government is successfully using solar, wind and hydroelectrical sources to meet the country's agricultural and domestic needs. Moreover, she added, the growing demand of electricity greatly emphasizes upon us to shift to renewable energy by 30% till the year 2030.

Syma Nadeem called upon academia and think tanks to play their role to shift to renewable resources. She elaborated that the clean energy network, which SDPI has created, is also a great success, as it will envision policy recommendations for the ministries concerned on quarterly basis so that they could incorporate the same in the legislations regarding clean energy.

Chairperson of Board of Directors, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited, Roohi Raees Khan said that the country needs energy security, food security, social security, and national security. On energy front, we need a well-defined and coherent policy, which is now missing unfortunately. Women are not taken on board in many policy circles, she said.

SNGPL is looking for green energy itself and seeking alternatives like solar and biogas. She lamented that people do not know much about the conservation of energy. "Gas worth Rs 6 billion could be saved by adopting a proper strategy and overcoming line losses." By the end of 2022, we will be able to counter gas leakages after the system being digitized, she said.

SNGPL is also considering producing gas from bio-mass fuel as an alternative source, she added.

National Lead of Climate Launchpad, Hira Wajahat while discussing the barriers in the way of women to excel in the energy sector, said traditionally careers in these fields are male-dominated, however since 2017 women have been working on many strategic positions, which shows the old mindset is changing. Young people are much enthusiastic about this change where the female co-founder pitch in the new startups, she said, adding that in the technology and the entrepreneurship, almost 50 % programmes are led by women. Girls in STEM have also been doing a great job, and now it is not meant for men alone.

In response to a question, she said that in any field and department, women should be given some extra levies, equal representation and safe working environment. She added that taxes on technology transfer should not hurt our effort to put the country on the track of renewable energy.

Founder of Women in Energy, Pakistan,Nameerah Hameed said that now there are 32% women serving in the energy sector. Younger female graduates have been entering and opting for careers in the fields of the renewable energy. Regrading barriers before women in these fields, she said, perception of gender role is a major barrier in their way.

Co-Chair of Women in Energy, Maha Kamal said that gender gap is found in all the fields and energy sector is no exception. She added that the bargaining power and the decision-making power of women make them fit for these fields. However, what is important to make level playing field at policy level, board members and leadership level is again linked to the overall gender equality gape issue.

SDPI Research Fellow, Dr Hina Aslam said that on 11th February International Day of Women and Girls in Science being celebrated worldwide to highlight the role and endeavors of women and girls in STEM and other cutting-edge fields like energy and climate change.

However, she said, women are lagging behind leadership roles. "We need to bridge the gap in order to achieve more sustainable development. She called upon academia to come up with innovative solutions and implementable knowledge.