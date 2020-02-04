UrduPoint.com
Women Rally Outside UNHCR To Show Solidarity With Kashmiri Sisters : Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 10:09 PM

Women rally outside UNHCR to show solidarity with Kashmiri sisters : Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Tuesday said women from all walks of life would hold a rally in front of the office of United National Human Rights Commissioner (UNHCR) in Islamabad to express solidarity with their brave sisters and children of the Indian Occupied and Jammu Kashmir (IOJ&K) enduring Indian atrocities for many years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Tuesday said women from all walks of life would hold a rally in front of the office of United National Human Rights Commissioner (UNHCR) in Islamabad to express solidarity with their brave sisters and children of the Indian Occupied and Jammu Kashmir (IOJ&K) enduring Indian atrocities for many years.

Addressing a press conference here on the eve of Kashmir Solidarity Day being observed Wednesday, she said the participants of the rally would present a resolution to the UNHCR , seeking international community's intervention to stop Indian tyranny on the Kashmiri women and children.

She urged the women, including parliamentarians, members of civil societies and working journalists, to gather before the Foreign Office along with their children at 10.30 am to express solidarity with the Kashmiri children deprived of all fundamental rights of education, health etc.

Dr Firdous said the gathering would be apolitical as she personally invited all the female parliamentarians, including opposition members, to take part in the rally.

The women would also make a human chain on the occasion to express solidarity with the Kashmiri women, who had been victimized by the Indian occupation forces, using rape as a weapon of war.

She said the observance of solidarity day on Wednesday would give a message to the international community that Pakistan would continue its support for the cause of Kashmiris and nobody could deny them their right to self-determination.

The special assistant said the same national narrative on Kashmir was deepened in the heart of every Pakistani. Pakistan was incomplete without Kashmir as it was termed its jugular vein by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

She said various activities had been organized all over the country, including Azad Jammu and Kashmir, to express solidarity with the IOJ&K people and shake the world's conscience for an end to the Indian subjugation of the valley.

