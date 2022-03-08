UrduPoint.com

Women Respect Integral Part Of Socio-cultural Norms Of Pakistani Society: CM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 08, 2022 | 08:36 PM

Women respect integral part of socio-cultural norms of Pakistani society: CM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that respect and honour to women is an integral part of socio-cultural and religious norms of the Pakistani society, adding that the western countries can not imagine the abundance of rights enjoyed by women in Islam

In his message on Women Day, the chief minister said that Almighty Allah has given tremendous respect and honour to the women in their different roles as mother, daughter and sister.

It is sanguine that the Pakistani woman is talented, hard-working and has proved her mettle in different spheres of life, he said and added that women role is praiseworthy and the dream of development could not be materialized without empowering the women community.

The CM regretted that no practical step was taken by the previous governments to include women in the development process and asserted that the incumbent government is committed to providing opportunities for women's development. The PTI-led government has provided ample opportunities to women to move forward as it is a beneficial investment to develop an enlightened society by providing resources for women's empowerment, he said.

He pointed out that the women quota in government jobs has been increased from 5% to 15% along with further age relaxation of three years. This day demands that every possible step should be taken to help include women in a development process along with their encouragement to excel in life, the CM concluded.

